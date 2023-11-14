Swiss francs to Turkish liras today

Convert CHF to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 chf
32,372.90 try

1.00000 CHF = 32.37290 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:22
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.91830.80321383.22661.37461.54083150.3751.66528
1 EUR1.08910.874690.63381.496941.67797163.761.81349
1 GBP1.2451.143381103.6171.711381.91834187.2172.07327
1 INR0.01201540.01103340.0096509210.01651640.01851371.806810.020009

How to convert Swiss francs to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Turkish Lira
1 CHF32.37290 TRY
5 CHF161.86450 TRY
10 CHF323.72900 TRY
20 CHF647.45800 TRY
50 CHF1618.64500 TRY
100 CHF3237.29000 TRY
250 CHF8093.22500 TRY
500 CHF16186.45000 TRY
1000 CHF32372.90000 TRY
2000 CHF64745.80000 TRY
5000 CHF161864.50000 TRY
10000 CHF323729.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Swiss Franc
1 TRY0.03089 CHF
5 TRY0.15445 CHF
10 TRY0.30890 CHF
20 TRY0.61780 CHF
50 TRY1.54450 CHF
100 TRY3.08900 CHF
250 TRY7.72250 CHF
500 TRY15.44500 CHF
1000 TRY30.89000 CHF
2000 TRY61.78000 CHF
5000 TRY154.45000 CHF
10000 TRY308.90000 CHF