Swiss francs to Turkish liras today

Convert CHF to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 chf
36,415.70 try

1.000 CHF = 36.42 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:49
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.920.78683.0881.3581.531151.5251.655
1 EUR1.08710.85490.3041.4761.664164.691.798
1 GBP1.2721.171105.6831.7271.948192.7322.105
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0160.0181.8240.02

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Turkish Lira
1 CHF36.41570 TRY
5 CHF182.07850 TRY
10 CHF364.15700 TRY
20 CHF728.31400 TRY
50 CHF1,820.78500 TRY
100 CHF3,641.57000 TRY
250 CHF9,103.92500 TRY
500 CHF18,207.85000 TRY
1000 CHF36,415.70000 TRY
2000 CHF72,831.40000 TRY
5000 CHF182,078.50000 TRY
10000 CHF364,157.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Swiss Franc
1 TRY0.02746 CHF
5 TRY0.13730 CHF
10 TRY0.27461 CHF
20 TRY0.54921 CHF
50 TRY1.37304 CHF
100 TRY2.74607 CHF
250 TRY6.86518 CHF
500 TRY13.73035 CHF
1000 TRY27.46070 CHF
2000 TRY54.92140 CHF
5000 TRY137.30350 CHF
10000 TRY274.60700 CHF