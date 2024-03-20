Bulgarian levs to Turkish liras today

Convert BGN to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
17,957.70 try

1.000 BGN = 17.96 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:43
Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9221.6591.361.5351.3450.78818.951
1 EUR1.08411.7991.4751.6651.4580.85420.548
1 NZD0.6030.55610.820.9250.810.47511.421
1 CAD0.7350.6781.2211.1290.9890.57913.933

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Turkish Lira
1 BGN17.95770 TRY
5 BGN89.78850 TRY
10 BGN179.57700 TRY
20 BGN359.15400 TRY
50 BGN897.88500 TRY
100 BGN1,795.77000 TRY
250 BGN4,489.42500 TRY
500 BGN8,978.85000 TRY
1000 BGN17,957.70000 TRY
2000 BGN35,915.40000 TRY
5000 BGN89,788.50000 TRY
10000 BGN179,577.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bulgarian Lev
1 TRY0.05569 BGN
5 TRY0.27843 BGN
10 TRY0.55686 BGN
20 TRY1.11373 BGN
50 TRY2.78432 BGN
100 TRY5.56864 BGN
250 TRY13.92160 BGN
500 TRY27.84320 BGN
1000 TRY55.68640 BGN
2000 TRY111.37280 BGN
5000 TRY278.43200 BGN
10000 TRY556.86400 BGN