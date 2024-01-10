불가리아 레프 → 터키 리라

실제 환율로 BGN → TRY 변환

1000 bgn
16804 try

1.00000 BGN = 16.80400 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:28
불가리아 레프 → 터키 리라 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BGN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 TRY을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BGN → TRY 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 불가리아 레프 / 터키 리라
1 BGN16.80400 TRY
5 BGN84.02000 TRY
10 BGN168.04000 TRY
20 BGN336.08000 TRY
50 BGN840.20000 TRY
100 BGN1680.40000 TRY
250 BGN4201.00000 TRY
500 BGN8402.00000 TRY
1000 BGN16804.00000 TRY
2000 BGN33608.00000 TRY
5000 BGN84020.00000 TRY
10000 BGN168040.00000 TRY
환율 터키 리라 / 불가리아 레프
1 TRY0.05951 BGN
5 TRY0.29755 BGN
10 TRY0.59510 BGN
20 TRY1.19019 BGN
50 TRY2.97548 BGN
100 TRY5.95097 BGN
250 TRY14.87742 BGN
500 TRY29.75485 BGN
1000 TRY59.50970 BGN
2000 TRY119.01940 BGN
5000 TRY297.54850 BGN
10000 TRY595.09700 BGN