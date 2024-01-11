일본 엔 → 터키 리라

실제 환율로 JPY → TRY 변환

10,000 jpy
2,064.61 try

1.00000 JPY = 0.20646 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:31
환율 일본 엔 / 터키 리라
100 JPY20.64610 TRY
1000 JPY206.46100 TRY
1500 JPY309.69150 TRY
2000 JPY412.92200 TRY
3000 JPY619.38300 TRY
5000 JPY1032.30500 TRY
5400 JPY1114.88940 TRY
10000 JPY2064.61000 TRY
15000 JPY3096.91500 TRY
20000 JPY4129.22000 TRY
25000 JPY5161.52500 TRY
30000 JPY6193.83000 TRY
환율 터키 리라 / 일본 엔
1 TRY4.84354 JPY
5 TRY24.21770 JPY
10 TRY48.43540 JPY
20 TRY96.87080 JPY
50 TRY242.17700 JPY
100 TRY484.35400 JPY
250 TRY1210.88500 JPY
500 TRY2421.77000 JPY
1000 TRY4843.54000 JPY
2000 TRY9687.08000 JPY
5000 TRY24217.70000 JPY
10000 TRY48435.40000 JPY