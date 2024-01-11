중국 위안화 → 터키 리라

실제 환율로 CNY → TRY 변환

1,000 cny
4,170.08 try

1.00000 CNY = 4.17008 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:19
1 EUR10.860951.097591.11451.468181.636960.93318518.6391
1 GBP1.1615111.27475105.831.70531.901331.083921.6493
1 USD0.911150.784468183.021.337751.491540.850316.9832
1 INR0.01097520.009449140.012045310.01611360.0179660.01024210.204568

환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 터키 리라
1 CNY4.17008 TRY
5 CNY20.85040 TRY
10 CNY41.70080 TRY
20 CNY83.40160 TRY
50 CNY208.50400 TRY
100 CNY417.00800 TRY
250 CNY1042.52000 TRY
500 CNY2085.04000 TRY
1000 CNY4170.08000 TRY
2000 CNY8340.16000 TRY
5000 CNY20850.40000 TRY
10000 CNY41700.80000 TRY
환율 터키 리라 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TRY0.23980 CNY
5 TRY1.19902 CNY
10 TRY2.39804 CNY
20 TRY4.79608 CNY
50 TRY11.99020 CNY
100 TRY23.98040 CNY
250 TRY59.95100 CNY
500 TRY119.90200 CNY
1000 TRY239.80400 CNY
2000 TRY479.60800 CNY
5000 TRY1199.02000 CNY
10000 TRY2398.04000 CNY