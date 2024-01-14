5 터키 리라 → 중국 위안화

실제 환율로 TRY → CNY 변환

5 try
1.19 cny

1.00000 TRY = 0.23824 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:14
환율 비교

터키 리라 → 중국 위안화 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 TRY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 TRY → CNY 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 터키 리라 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TRY0.23824 CNY
5 TRY1.19118 CNY
10 TRY2.38237 CNY
20 TRY4.76474 CNY
50 TRY11.91185 CNY
100 TRY23.82370 CNY
250 TRY59.55925 CNY
500 TRY119.11850 CNY
1000 TRY238.23700 CNY
2000 TRY476.47400 CNY
5000 TRY1191.18500 CNY
10000 TRY2382.37000 CNY
환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 터키 리라
1 CNY4.19750 TRY
5 CNY20.98750 TRY
10 CNY41.97500 TRY
20 CNY83.95000 TRY
50 CNY209.87500 TRY
100 CNY419.75000 TRY
250 CNY1049.37500 TRY
500 CNY2098.75000 TRY
1000 CNY4197.50000 TRY
2000 CNY8395.00000 TRY
5000 CNY20987.50000 TRY
10000 CNY41975.00000 TRY