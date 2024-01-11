폴란드 즈워티 → 중국 위안화

실제 환율로 PLN → CNY 변환

1,000 pln
1,802.73 cny

1.00000 PLN = 1.80273 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:09
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860511.0955591.02521.470281.644350.9368818.5941
1 GBP1.162111.27315105.7811.708631.910921.0887521.6084
1 USD0.91280.785453183.08631.342051.500940.855216.9724
1 INR0.0109860.009453460.012035710.01615250.01806480.01029290.204274

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

폴란드 즈워티 → 중국 위안화 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 PLN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 PLN → CNY 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 폴란드 즈워티

PLN → USD

PLN → EUR

PLN → GBP

PLN → INR

PLN → CHF

PLN → KRW

PLN → NOK

PLN → CZK

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 폴란드 즈워티 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 PLN1.80273 CNY
5 PLN9.01365 CNY
10 PLN18.02730 CNY
20 PLN36.05460 CNY
50 PLN90.13650 CNY
100 PLN180.27300 CNY
250 PLN450.68250 CNY
500 PLN901.36500 CNY
1000 PLN1802.73000 CNY
2000 PLN3605.46000 CNY
5000 PLN9013.65000 CNY
10000 PLN18027.30000 CNY
환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 폴란드 즈워티
1 CNY0.55471 PLN
5 CNY2.77357 PLN
10 CNY5.54715 PLN
20 CNY11.09430 PLN
50 CNY27.73575 PLN
100 CNY55.47150 PLN
250 CNY138.67875 PLN
500 CNY277.35750 PLN
1000 CNY554.71500 PLN
2000 CNY1109.43000 PLN
5000 CNY2773.57500 PLN
10000 CNY5547.15000 PLN