말레이시아 링깃 → 중국 위안화

실제 환율로 MYR → CNY 변환

1,000 myr
1,543.27 cny

1.00000 MYR = 1.54327 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:36
환율 말레이시아 링깃 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MYR1.54327 CNY
5 MYR7.71635 CNY
10 MYR15.43270 CNY
20 MYR30.86540 CNY
50 MYR77.16350 CNY
100 MYR154.32700 CNY
250 MYR385.81750 CNY
500 MYR771.63500 CNY
1000 MYR1543.27000 CNY
2000 MYR3086.54000 CNY
5000 MYR7716.35000 CNY
10000 MYR15432.70000 CNY
환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 말레이시아 링깃
1 CNY0.64797 MYR
5 CNY3.23987 MYR
10 CNY6.47974 MYR
20 CNY12.95948 MYR
50 CNY32.39870 MYR
100 CNY64.79740 MYR
250 CNY161.99350 MYR
500 CNY323.98700 MYR
1000 CNY647.97400 MYR
2000 CNY1295.94800 MYR
5000 CNY3239.87000 MYR
10000 CNY6479.74000 MYR