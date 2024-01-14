만 말레이시아 링깃 → 중국 위안화

실제 환율로 MYR → CNY 변환

10000 myr
15421.40 cny

1.00000 MYR = 1.54214 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:39
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8586451.0950590.72311.468131.63770.93360518.4659
1 GBP1.1646311.27535105.6611.709861.907351.087321.5064
1 USD0.913250.784098182.84841.34071.495550.8525516.8631
1 INR0.01102250.009464260.012070210.01618260.01805170.01029050.203542

환율 비교

말레이시아 링깃 → 중국 위안화 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 MYR을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 MYR → CNY 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 말레이시아 링깃 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MYR1.54214 CNY
5 MYR7.71070 CNY
10 MYR15.42140 CNY
20 MYR30.84280 CNY
50 MYR77.10700 CNY
100 MYR154.21400 CNY
250 MYR385.53500 CNY
500 MYR771.07000 CNY
1000 MYR1542.14000 CNY
2000 MYR3084.28000 CNY
5000 MYR7710.70000 CNY
10000 MYR15421.40000 CNY
환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 말레이시아 링깃
1 CNY0.64845 MYR
5 CNY3.24224 MYR
10 CNY6.48448 MYR
20 CNY12.96896 MYR
50 CNY32.42240 MYR
100 CNY64.84480 MYR
250 CNY162.11200 MYR
500 CNY324.22400 MYR
1000 CNY648.44800 MYR
2000 CNY1296.89600 MYR
5000 CNY3242.24000 MYR
10000 CNY6484.48000 MYR