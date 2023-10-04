10 thousand Malaysian ringgits to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert MYR to CNY at the real exchange rate

10000 myr
15426.80 cny

1.00000 MYR = 1.54268 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:15 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Save when you send money abroad

MYR to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 CNY
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867451.046687.12461.434841.657060.9638519.0035
1GBP1.152811.2065100.4361.654051.910231.1111321.9069
1USD0.95550.828844183.24541.370951.583280.92118.1574
1INR0.01147780.009956630.012012710.01646880.01901940.01106370.218119

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MYR1.54268 CNY
5 MYR7.71340 CNY
10 MYR15.42680 CNY
20 MYR30.85360 CNY
50 MYR77.13400 CNY
100 MYR154.26800 CNY
250 MYR385.67000 CNY
500 MYR771.34000 CNY
1000 MYR1542.68000 CNY
2000 MYR3085.36000 CNY
5000 MYR7713.40000 CNY
10000 MYR15426.80000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Malaysian Ringgit
1 CNY0.64822 MYR
5 CNY3.24111 MYR
10 CNY6.48223 MYR
20 CNY12.96446 MYR
50 CNY32.41115 MYR
100 CNY64.82230 MYR
250 CNY162.05575 MYR
500 CNY324.11150 MYR
1000 CNY648.22300 MYR
2000 CNY1296.44600 MYR
5000 CNY3241.11500 MYR
10000 CNY6482.23000 MYR