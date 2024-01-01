Philippine Peso (PHP)

The Philippine peso is the official currency of Philippines. It is commonly depicted by the symbol ₱. Written abbreviations include: PhP, Php, P$, or P. The official currency code for the peso is PHP.

Philippine Peso

 USD CAD EUR AUD GBP KRW JPY CNY
From PHP0.01729 0.02398 0.01585 0.02655 0.01350 23.47840 2.53324 0.12395
To PHP57.84290 41.69610 63.10950 37.66440 74.06780 0.04259 0.39475 8.06797

