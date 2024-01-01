South Korean Won (KRW)

The South Korean won is the official currency of South Korea. Its currency code is KRW and its symbol is ₩. The won’s conversion factor goes to 6 significant digits. It is a fiat currency.

Currency name

South Korean Won

KRW exchange rates

 USD EUR CAD AUD GBP INR SGD CNY
From KRW0.00074 0.00067 0.00102 0.00113 0.00058 0.06171 0.00098 0.00528
To KRW1358.06000 1481.71000 978.95800 884.30100 1739.00000 16.20580 1023.68000 189.42300

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All South Korean won Exchange Rates