South Korean Won (KRW)
The South Korean won is the official currency of South Korea. Its currency code is KRW and its symbol is ₩. The won’s conversion factor goes to 6 significant digits. It is a fiat currency.
Currency name
South Korean Won
Currency symbol
₩
KRW exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|CAD
|AUD
|GBP
|INR
|SGD
|CNY
|From KRW
|0.00074
|0.00067
|0.00102
|0.00113
|0.00058
|0.06171
|0.00098
|0.00528
|To KRW
|1358.06000
|1481.71000
|978.95800
|884.30100
|1739.00000
|16.20580
|1023.68000
|189.42300
