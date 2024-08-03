Chinese yuan rmb to South Korean wons today

Convert CNY to KRW at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
189,423 krw

¥1.000 CNY = ₩189.4 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

CNY to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CNY to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High191.1970191.7280
Low189.0570186.6120
Average190.2661189.8061
Change-0.33%1.18%
View full history

1 CNY to KRW stats

The performance of CNY to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 191.1970 and a 30 day low of 189.0570. This means the 30 day average was 190.2661. The change for CNY to KRW was -0.33.

The performance of CNY to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 191.7280 and a 90 day low of 186.6120. This means the 90 day average was 189.8061. The change for CNY to KRW was 1.18.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / South Korean Won
1 CNY189.42300 KRW
5 CNY947.11500 KRW
10 CNY1,894.23000 KRW
20 CNY3,788.46000 KRW
50 CNY9,471.15000 KRW
100 CNY18,942.30000 KRW
250 CNY47,355.75000 KRW
500 CNY94,711.50000 KRW
1000 CNY189,423.00000 KRW
2000 CNY378,846.00000 KRW
5000 CNY947,115.00000 KRW
10000 CNY1,894,230.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KRW0.00528 CNY
5 KRW0.02640 CNY
10 KRW0.05279 CNY
20 KRW0.10558 CNY
50 KRW0.26396 CNY
100 KRW0.52792 CNY
250 KRW1.31980 CNY
500 KRW2.63960 CNY
1000 KRW5.27919 CNY
2000 KRW10.55838 CNY
5000 KRW26.39595 CNY
10000 KRW52.79190 CNY
20000 KRW105.58380 CNY
30000 KRW158.37570 CNY
40000 KRW211.16760 CNY
50000 KRW263.95950 CNY