Chinese yuan rmb to South Korean wons today
Convert CNY to KRW at the real exchange rate
|1 CNY to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|191.1970
|191.7280
|Low
|189.0570
|186.6120
|Average
|190.2661
|189.8061
|Change
|-0.33%
|1.18%
|View full history
1 CNY to KRW stats
The performance of CNY to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 191.1970 and a 30 day low of 189.0570. This means the 30 day average was 190.2661. The change for CNY to KRW was -0.33.
The performance of CNY to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 191.7280 and a 90 day low of 186.6120. This means the 90 day average was 189.8061. The change for CNY to KRW was 1.18.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to South Korean wons
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / South Korean Won
|1 CNY
|189.42300 KRW
|5 CNY
|947.11500 KRW
|10 CNY
|1,894.23000 KRW
|20 CNY
|3,788.46000 KRW
|50 CNY
|9,471.15000 KRW
|100 CNY
|18,942.30000 KRW
|250 CNY
|47,355.75000 KRW
|500 CNY
|94,711.50000 KRW
|1000 CNY
|189,423.00000 KRW
|2000 CNY
|378,846.00000 KRW
|5000 CNY
|947,115.00000 KRW
|10000 CNY
|1,894,230.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Chinese Yuan RMB
|1 KRW
|0.00528 CNY
|5 KRW
|0.02640 CNY
|10 KRW
|0.05279 CNY
|20 KRW
|0.10558 CNY
|50 KRW
|0.26396 CNY
|100 KRW
|0.52792 CNY
|250 KRW
|1.31980 CNY
|500 KRW
|2.63960 CNY
|1000 KRW
|5.27919 CNY
|2000 KRW
|10.55838 CNY
|5000 KRW
|26.39595 CNY
|10000 KRW
|52.79190 CNY
|20000 KRW
|105.58380 CNY
|30000 KRW
|158.37570 CNY
|40000 KRW
|211.16760 CNY
|50000 KRW
|263.95950 CNY