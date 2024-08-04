Japanese yen to South Korean wons today

Convert JPY to KRW at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
92,681 krw

¥1.000 JPY = ₩9.268 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

JPY to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JPY to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.26819.2681
Low8.56198.5594
Average8.85068.7668
Change8.16%5.64%
View full history

1 JPY to KRW stats

The performance of JPY to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.2681 and a 30 day low of 8.5619. This means the 30 day average was 8.8506. The change for JPY to KRW was 8.16.

The performance of JPY to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.2681 and a 90 day low of 8.5594. This means the 90 day average was 8.7668. The change for JPY to KRW was 5.64.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / South Korean Won
100 JPY926.81400 KRW
1000 JPY9,268.14000 KRW
1500 JPY13,902.21000 KRW
2000 JPY18,536.28000 KRW
3000 JPY27,804.42000 KRW
5000 JPY46,340.70000 KRW
5400 JPY50,047.95600 KRW
10000 JPY92,681.40000 KRW
15000 JPY139,022.10000 KRW
20000 JPY185,362.80000 KRW
25000 JPY231,703.50000 KRW
30000 JPY278,044.20000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Japanese Yen
1 KRW0.10790 JPY
5 KRW0.53949 JPY
10 KRW1.07897 JPY
20 KRW2.15794 JPY
50 KRW5.39485 JPY
100 KRW10.78970 JPY
250 KRW26.97425 JPY
500 KRW53.94850 JPY
1000 KRW107.89700 JPY
2000 KRW215.79400 JPY
5000 KRW539.48500 JPY
10000 KRW1,078.97000 JPY
20000 KRW2,157.94000 JPY
30000 KRW3,236.91000 JPY
40000 KRW4,315.88000 JPY
50000 KRW5,394.85000 JPY