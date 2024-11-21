Swedish kronor to South Korean wons today

Convert SEK to KRW at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = ₩127.0 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:13
SEK to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KRW
1 SEK to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High130.7910131.5000
Low126.9720126.9720
Average128.9301129.6911
Change-2.80%-2.34%
1 SEK to KRW stats

The performance of SEK to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 130.7910 and a 30 day low of 126.9720. This means the 30 day average was 128.9301. The change for SEK to KRW was -2.80.

The performance of SEK to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 131.5000 and a 90 day low of 126.9720. This means the 90 day average was 129.6911. The change for SEK to KRW was -2.34.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / South Korean Won
1 SEK126.99300 KRW
5 SEK634.96500 KRW
10 SEK1,269.93000 KRW
20 SEK2,539.86000 KRW
50 SEK6,349.65000 KRW
100 SEK12,699.30000 KRW
250 SEK31,748.25000 KRW
500 SEK63,496.50000 KRW
1000 SEK126,993.00000 KRW
2000 SEK253,986.00000 KRW
5000 SEK634,965.00000 KRW
10000 SEK1,269,930.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Swedish Krona
1 KRW0.00787 SEK
5 KRW0.03937 SEK
10 KRW0.07874 SEK
20 KRW0.15749 SEK
50 KRW0.39372 SEK
100 KRW0.78745 SEK
250 KRW1.96862 SEK
500 KRW3.93724 SEK
1000 KRW7.87447 SEK
2000 KRW15.74894 SEK
5000 KRW39.37235 SEK
10000 KRW78.74470 SEK
20000 KRW157.48940 SEK
30000 KRW236.23410 SEK
40000 KRW314.97880 SEK
50000 KRW393.72350 SEK