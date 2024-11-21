Swedish kronor to South Korean wons today
Convert SEK to KRW at the real exchange rate
SEK to KRW conversion chart
1 SEK = 126.99300 KRW
0
|1 SEK to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|130.7910
|131.5000
|Low
|126.9720
|126.9720
|Average
|128.9301
|129.6911
|Change
|-2.80%
|-2.34%
1 SEK to KRW stats
The performance of SEK to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 130.7910 and a 30 day low of 126.9720. This means the 30 day average was 128.9301. The change for SEK to KRW was -2.80.
The performance of SEK to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 131.5000 and a 90 day low of 126.9720. This means the 90 day average was 129.6911. The change for SEK to KRW was -2.34.
|Conversion rates Swedish Krona / South Korean Won
|1 SEK
|126.99300 KRW
|5 SEK
|634.96500 KRW
|10 SEK
|1,269.93000 KRW
|20 SEK
|2,539.86000 KRW
|50 SEK
|6,349.65000 KRW
|100 SEK
|12,699.30000 KRW
|250 SEK
|31,748.25000 KRW
|500 SEK
|63,496.50000 KRW
|1000 SEK
|126,993.00000 KRW
|2000 SEK
|253,986.00000 KRW
|5000 SEK
|634,965.00000 KRW
|10000 SEK
|1,269,930.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Swedish Krona
|1 KRW
|0.00787 SEK
|5 KRW
|0.03937 SEK
|10 KRW
|0.07874 SEK
|20 KRW
|0.15749 SEK
|50 KRW
|0.39372 SEK
|100 KRW
|0.78745 SEK
|250 KRW
|1.96862 SEK
|500 KRW
|3.93724 SEK
|1000 KRW
|7.87447 SEK
|2000 KRW
|15.74894 SEK
|5000 KRW
|39.37235 SEK
|10000 KRW
|78.74470 SEK
|20000 KRW
|157.48940 SEK
|30000 KRW
|236.23410 SEK
|40000 KRW
|314.97880 SEK
|50000 KRW
|393.72350 SEK