Swedish kronor to South Korean wons today

Convert SEK to KRW at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
129,871 krw

kr1.000 SEK = ₩129.9 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:50
SEK to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KRW
1 SEK to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High131.3890132.6110
Low128.1750127.5050
Average130.0395130.3914
Change1.32%-1.46%
1 SEK to KRW stats

The performance of SEK to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 131.3890 and a 30 day low of 128.1750. This means the 30 day average was 130.0395. The change for SEK to KRW was 1.32.

The performance of SEK to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 132.6110 and a 90 day low of 127.5050. This means the 90 day average was 130.3914. The change for SEK to KRW was -1.46.

1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.951.3543.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80692.7361.4964.281
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.014110.0841.7765.082
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4320.2010.574

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / South Korean Won
1 SEK129.87100 KRW
5 SEK649.35500 KRW
10 SEK1,298.71000 KRW
20 SEK2,597.42000 KRW
50 SEK6,493.55000 KRW
100 SEK12,987.10000 KRW
250 SEK32,467.75000 KRW
500 SEK64,935.50000 KRW
1000 SEK129,871.00000 KRW
2000 SEK259,742.00000 KRW
5000 SEK649,355.00000 KRW
10000 SEK1,298,710.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Swedish Krona
1 KRW0.00770 SEK
5 KRW0.03850 SEK
10 KRW0.07700 SEK
20 KRW0.15400 SEK
50 KRW0.38500 SEK
100 KRW0.77000 SEK
250 KRW1.92499 SEK
500 KRW3.84998 SEK
1000 KRW7.69996 SEK
2000 KRW15.39992 SEK
5000 KRW38.49980 SEK
10000 KRW76.99960 SEK
20000 KRW153.99920 SEK
30000 KRW230.99880 SEK
40000 KRW307.99840 SEK
50000 KRW384.99800 SEK