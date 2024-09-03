Swedish kronor to South Korean wons today
Convert SEK to KRW at the real exchange rate
SEK to KRW conversion chart
1 SEK = 129.87100 KRW
0
|1 SEK to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|131.3890
|132.6110
|Low
|128.1750
|127.5050
|Average
|130.0395
|130.3914
|Change
|1.32%
|-1.46%
|View full history
1 SEK to KRW stats
The performance of SEK to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 131.3890 and a 30 day low of 128.1750. This means the 30 day average was 130.0395. The change for SEK to KRW was 1.32.
The performance of SEK to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 132.6110 and a 90 day low of 127.5050. This means the 90 day average was 130.3914. The change for SEK to KRW was -1.46.
|Conversion rates Swedish Krona / South Korean Won
|1 SEK
|129.87100 KRW
|5 SEK
|649.35500 KRW
|10 SEK
|1,298.71000 KRW
|20 SEK
|2,597.42000 KRW
|50 SEK
|6,493.55000 KRW
|100 SEK
|12,987.10000 KRW
|250 SEK
|32,467.75000 KRW
|500 SEK
|64,935.50000 KRW
|1000 SEK
|129,871.00000 KRW
|2000 SEK
|259,742.00000 KRW
|5000 SEK
|649,355.00000 KRW
|10000 SEK
|1,298,710.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Swedish Krona
|1 KRW
|0.00770 SEK
|5 KRW
|0.03850 SEK
|10 KRW
|0.07700 SEK
|20 KRW
|0.15400 SEK
|50 KRW
|0.38500 SEK
|100 KRW
|0.77000 SEK
|250 KRW
|1.92499 SEK
|500 KRW
|3.84998 SEK
|1000 KRW
|7.69996 SEK
|2000 KRW
|15.39992 SEK
|5000 KRW
|38.49980 SEK
|10000 KRW
|76.99960 SEK
|20000 KRW
|153.99920 SEK
|30000 KRW
|230.99880 SEK
|40000 KRW
|307.99840 SEK
|50000 KRW
|384.99800 SEK