Danish kroner to Indian rupees today

Convert DKK to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000 dkk
12,102.10 inr

1.000 DKK = 12.10 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:08
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.251.4731.6630.96618.258
1 GBP1.17111.27105.6821.7251.9471.13221.38
1 USD0.9220.787183.1951.3581.5330.89116.831
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Indian Rupee
1 DKK12.10210 INR
5 DKK60.51050 INR
10 DKK121.02100 INR
20 DKK242.04200 INR
50 DKK605.10500 INR
100 DKK1,210.21000 INR
250 DKK3,025.52500 INR
500 DKK6,051.05000 INR
1000 DKK12,102.10000 INR
2000 DKK24,204.20000 INR
5000 DKK60,510.50000 INR
10000 DKK121,021.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Danish Krone
1 INR0.08263 DKK
5 INR0.41315 DKK
10 INR0.82631 DKK
20 INR1.65261 DKK
50 INR4.13153 DKK
100 INR8.26306 DKK
250 INR20.65765 DKK
500 INR41.31530 DKK
1000 INR82.63060 DKK
2000 INR165.26120 DKK
5000 INR413.15300 DKK
10000 INR826.30600 DKK