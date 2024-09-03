Swedish kronor to Indian rupees today

Convert SEK to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
8,145.47 inr

kr1.000 SEK = ₹8.145 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:48
SEK to INR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

INR
1 SEK to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.26478.2647
Low7.90397.7263
Average8.09547.9651
Change3.06%1.52%
1 SEK to INR stats

The performance of SEK to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.2647 and a 30 day low of 7.9039. This means the 30 day average was 8.0954. The change for SEK to INR was 3.06.

The performance of SEK to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.2647 and a 90 day low of 7.7263. This means the 90 day average was 7.9651. The change for SEK to INR was 1.52.

How to convert Swedish kronor to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Indian Rupee
1 SEK8.14547 INR
5 SEK40.72735 INR
10 SEK81.45470 INR
20 SEK162.90940 INR
50 SEK407.27350 INR
100 SEK814.54700 INR
250 SEK2,036.36750 INR
500 SEK4,072.73500 INR
1000 SEK8,145.47000 INR
2000 SEK16,290.94000 INR
5000 SEK40,727.35000 INR
10000 SEK81,454.70000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Swedish Krona
1 INR0.12277 SEK
5 INR0.61384 SEK
10 INR1.22768 SEK
20 INR2.45536 SEK
50 INR6.13840 SEK
100 INR12.27680 SEK
250 INR30.69200 SEK
300 INR36.83040 SEK
500 INR61.38400 SEK
600 INR73.66080 SEK
1000 INR122.76800 SEK
2000 INR245.53600 SEK
5000 INR613.84000 SEK
10000 INR1,227.68000 SEK
25000 INR3,069.20000 SEK
50000 INR6,138.40000 SEK
100000 INR12,276.80000 SEK
1000000 INR122,768.00000 SEK
1000000000 INR122,768,000.00000 SEK