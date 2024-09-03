Swedish kronor to US dollars today

Convert SEK to USD at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
97.01 usd

kr1.000 SEK = $0.09701 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:58
SEK to USD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

USD
1 SEK to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09850.0985
Low0.09440.0923
Average0.09650.0952
Change2.77%0.81%
1 SEK to USD stats

The performance of SEK to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0985 and a 30 day low of 0.0944. This means the 30 day average was 0.0965. The change for SEK to USD was 2.77.

The performance of SEK to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0985 and a 90 day low of 0.0923. This means the 90 day average was 0.0952. The change for SEK to USD was 0.81.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75410.68983.9521.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80792.7291.4964.28
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.015110.0741.7765.08
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4310.2010.574

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / US Dollar
1 SEK0.09701 USD
5 SEK0.48504 USD
10 SEK0.97008 USD
20 SEK1.94016 USD
50 SEK4.85041 USD
100 SEK9.70082 USD
250 SEK24.25205 USD
500 SEK48.50410 USD
1000 SEK97.00820 USD
2000 SEK194.01640 USD
5000 SEK485.04100 USD
10000 SEK970.08200 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 USD10.30840 SEK
5 USD51.54200 SEK
10 USD103.08400 SEK
20 USD206.16800 SEK
50 USD515.42000 SEK
100 USD1,030.84000 SEK
250 USD2,577.10000 SEK
500 USD5,154.20000 SEK
1000 USD10,308.40000 SEK
2000 USD20,616.80000 SEK
5000 USD51,542.00000 SEK
10000 USD103,084.00000 SEK