5 US dollars to Swedish kronor

Convert USD to SEK at the real exchange rate

5 usd
52.56 sek

1.00000 USD = 10.51130 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:31
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.06386210.1147130.001052770.0007050710.0006151340.005485470.0131945
1 INR15.658711.796270.01648510.01104050.009632220.08589560.206609
1 JPY8.717380.5567110.009177440.006146470.005362360.0478190.115021
1 CAD949.87160.6607108.96310.6697270.5842985.2104912.533

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 USD10.51130 SEK
5 USD52.55650 SEK
10 USD105.11300 SEK
20 USD210.22600 SEK
50 USD525.56500 SEK
100 USD1051.13000 SEK
250 USD2627.82500 SEK
500 USD5255.65000 SEK
1000 USD10511.30000 SEK
2000 USD21022.60000 SEK
5000 USD52556.50000 SEK
10000 USD105113.00000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / US Dollar
1 SEK0.09514 USD
5 SEK0.47568 USD
10 SEK0.95136 USD
20 SEK1.90272 USD
50 SEK4.75679 USD
100 SEK9.51358 USD
250 SEK23.78395 USD
500 SEK47.56790 USD
1000 SEK95.13580 USD
2000 SEK190.27160 USD
5000 SEK475.67900 USD
10000 SEK951.35800 USD