Hungarian forints to Swedish kronor today
Convert HUF to SEK at the real exchange rate
Loading
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hungarian forints to Swedish kronor
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Swedish Krona
|2000 HUF
|57.50960 SEK
|5000 HUF
|143.77400 SEK
|10000 HUF
|287.54800 SEK
|15000 HUF
|431.32200 SEK
|20000 HUF
|575.09600 SEK
|30000 HUF
|862.64400 SEK
|40000 HUF
|1,150.19200 SEK
|50000 HUF
|1,437.74000 SEK
|60000 HUF
|1,725.28800 SEK
|100000 HUF
|2,875.48000 SEK
|150000 HUF
|4,313.22000 SEK
|200000 HUF
|5,750.96000 SEK
|Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Hungarian Forint
|1 SEK
|34.77680 HUF
|5 SEK
|173.88400 HUF
|10 SEK
|347.76800 HUF
|20 SEK
|695.53600 HUF
|50 SEK
|1,738.84000 HUF
|100 SEK
|3,477.68000 HUF
|250 SEK
|8,694.20000 HUF
|500 SEK
|17,388.40000 HUF
|1000 SEK
|34,776.80000 HUF
|2000 SEK
|69,553.60000 HUF
|5000 SEK
|173,884.00000 HUF
|10000 SEK
|347,768.00000 HUF