Singapore dollars to Swedish kronor today

Convert SGD to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
7,886.39 sek

S$1.000 SGD = kr7.886 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:30
SGD to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

SEK
1 SGD to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.99058.0697
Low7.80167.7033
Average7.89267.8627
Change-1.30%2.29%
1 SGD to SEK stats

The performance of SGD to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.9905 and a 30 day low of 7.8016. This means the 30 day average was 7.8926. The change for SGD to SEK was -1.30.

The performance of SGD to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.0697 and a 90 day low of 7.7033. This means the 90 day average was 7.8627. The change for SGD to SEK was 2.29.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 SGD7.88639 SEK
5 SGD39.43195 SEK
10 SGD78.86390 SEK
20 SGD157.72780 SEK
50 SGD394.31950 SEK
100 SGD788.63900 SEK
250 SGD1,971.59750 SEK
500 SGD3,943.19500 SEK
1000 SGD7,886.39000 SEK
2000 SGD15,772.78000 SEK
5000 SGD39,431.95000 SEK
10000 SGD78,863.90000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Singapore Dollar
1 SEK0.12680 SGD
5 SEK0.63400 SGD
10 SEK1.26801 SGD
20 SEK2.53602 SGD
50 SEK6.34005 SGD
100 SEK12.68010 SGD
250 SEK31.70025 SGD
500 SEK63.40050 SGD
1000 SEK126.80100 SGD
2000 SEK253.60200 SGD
5000 SEK634.00500 SGD
10000 SEK1,268.01000 SGD