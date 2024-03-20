Bulgarian levs to Swedish kronor today

Convert BGN to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
5,813.57 sek

1.000 BGN = 5.814 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:42
How to convert Bulgarian levs to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Swedish Krona
1 BGN5.81357 SEK
5 BGN29.06785 SEK
10 BGN58.13570 SEK
20 BGN116.27140 SEK
50 BGN290.67850 SEK
100 BGN581.35700 SEK
250 BGN1,453.39250 SEK
500 BGN2,906.78500 SEK
1000 BGN5,813.57000 SEK
2000 BGN11,627.14000 SEK
5000 BGN29,067.85000 SEK
10000 BGN58,135.70000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Bulgarian Lev
1 SEK0.17201 BGN
5 SEK0.86006 BGN
10 SEK1.72011 BGN
20 SEK3.44022 BGN
50 SEK8.60055 BGN
100 SEK17.20110 BGN
250 SEK43.00275 BGN
500 SEK86.00550 BGN
1000 SEK172.01100 BGN
2000 SEK344.02200 BGN
5000 SEK860.05500 BGN
10000 SEK1,720.11000 BGN