Israeli new sheqels to Swedish kronor today

Convert ILS to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
2,848.99 sek

1.000 ILS = 2.849 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:32
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7581.4721.6580.96818.223
1 GBP1.17111.279106.2641.7241.9411.13321.336
1 USD0.9160.782183.1161.3481.5180.88616.689
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqel

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Swedish Krona
1 ILS2.84899 SEK
5 ILS14.24495 SEK
10 ILS28.48990 SEK
20 ILS56.97980 SEK
50 ILS142.44950 SEK
100 ILS284.89900 SEK
250 ILS712.24750 SEK
500 ILS1,424.49500 SEK
1000 ILS2,848.99000 SEK
2000 ILS5,697.98000 SEK
5000 ILS14,244.95000 SEK
10000 ILS28,489.90000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Israeli New Sheqel
1 SEK0.35100 ILS
5 SEK1.75501 ILS
10 SEK3.51001 ILS
20 SEK7.02002 ILS
50 SEK17.55005 ILS
100 SEK35.10010 ILS
250 SEK87.75025 ILS
500 SEK175.50050 ILS
1000 SEK351.00100 ILS
2000 SEK702.00200 ILS
5000 SEK1,755.00500 ILS
10000 SEK3,510.01000 ILS