1 Swedish krona to Israeli new sheqels

Convert SEK to ILS at the real exchange rate

1 sek
0.36 ils

1.00000 SEK = 0.35758 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Israeli New Sheqel
1 SEK0.35758 ILS
5 SEK1.78790 ILS
10 SEK3.57580 ILS
20 SEK7.15160 ILS
50 SEK17.87900 ILS
100 SEK35.75800 ILS
250 SEK89.39500 ILS
500 SEK178.79000 ILS
1000 SEK357.58000 ILS
2000 SEK715.16000 ILS
5000 SEK1787.90000 ILS
10000 SEK3575.80000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Swedish Krona
1 ILS2.79657 SEK
5 ILS13.98285 SEK
10 ILS27.96570 SEK
20 ILS55.93140 SEK
50 ILS139.82850 SEK
100 ILS279.65700 SEK
250 ILS699.14250 SEK
500 ILS1398.28500 SEK
1000 ILS2796.57000 SEK
2000 ILS5593.14000 SEK
5000 ILS13982.85000 SEK
10000 ILS27965.70000 SEK