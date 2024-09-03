Swedish kronor to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert SEK to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
358.14 ils

kr1.000 SEK = ₪0.3581 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:47
SEK to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ILS
1 SEK to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.36550.3655
Low0.34990.3369
Average0.35790.3530
Change-0.23%0.04%
1 SEK to ILS stats

The performance of SEK to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3655 and a 30 day low of 0.3499. This means the 30 day average was 0.3579. The change for SEK to ILS was -0.23.

The performance of SEK to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3655 and a 90 day low of 0.3369. This means the 90 day average was 0.3530. The change for SEK to ILS was 0.04.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.9491.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80792.7341.4964.281
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.015110.0741.7765.082
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4310.2010.574

How to convert Swedish kronor to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Israeli New Sheqel
1 SEK0.35814 ILS
5 SEK1.79071 ILS
10 SEK3.58141 ILS
20 SEK7.16282 ILS
50 SEK17.90705 ILS
100 SEK35.81410 ILS
250 SEK89.53525 ILS
500 SEK179.07050 ILS
1000 SEK358.14100 ILS
2000 SEK716.28200 ILS
5000 SEK1,790.70500 ILS
10000 SEK3,581.41000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Swedish Krona
1 ILS2.79220 SEK
5 ILS13.96100 SEK
10 ILS27.92200 SEK
20 ILS55.84400 SEK
50 ILS139.61000 SEK
100 ILS279.22000 SEK
250 ILS698.05000 SEK
500 ILS1,396.10000 SEK
1000 ILS2,792.20000 SEK
2000 ILS5,584.40000 SEK
5000 ILS13,961.00000 SEK
10000 ILS27,922.00000 SEK