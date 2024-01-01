Indonesian rupiahs to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert IDR to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
232.45 ils

1.000 IDR = 0.0002325 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:12
How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Israeli New Sheqel
1 IDR0.00023 ILS
5 IDR0.00116 ILS
10 IDR0.00232 ILS
20 IDR0.00465 ILS
50 IDR0.01162 ILS
100 IDR0.02325 ILS
250 IDR0.05811 ILS
500 IDR0.11623 ILS
1000 IDR0.23245 ILS
2000 IDR0.46491 ILS
5000 IDR1.16227 ILS
10000 IDR2.32453 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Indonesian Rupiah
1 ILS4,301.94000 IDR
5 ILS21,509.70000 IDR
10 ILS43,019.40000 IDR
20 ILS86,038.80000 IDR
50 ILS215,097.00000 IDR
100 ILS430,194.00000 IDR
250 ILS1,075,485.00000 IDR
500 ILS2,150,970.00000 IDR
1000 ILS4,301,940.00000 IDR
2000 ILS8,603,880.00000 IDR
5000 ILS21,509,700.00000 IDR
10000 ILS43,019,400.00000 IDR