Euros to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert EUR to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
8,502.70 hkd

1.000 EUR = 8.503 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:45
Conversion rates Euro / Hong Kong Dollar
1 EUR8.50270 HKD
5 EUR42.51350 HKD
10 EUR85.02700 HKD
20 EUR170.05400 HKD
50 EUR425.13500 HKD
100 EUR850.27000 HKD
250 EUR2,125.67500 HKD
500 EUR4,251.35000 HKD
1000 EUR8,502.70000 HKD
2000 EUR17,005.40000 HKD
5000 EUR42,513.50000 HKD
10000 EUR85,027.00000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Euro
100 HKD11.76100 EUR
200 HKD23.52200 EUR
300 HKD35.28300 EUR
500 HKD58.80500 EUR
1000 HKD117.61000 EUR
2000 HKD235.22000 EUR
2500 HKD294.02500 EUR
3000 HKD352.83000 EUR
4000 HKD470.44000 EUR
5000 HKD588.05000 EUR
10000 HKD1,176.10000 EUR
20000 HKD2,352.20000 EUR