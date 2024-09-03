Swedish kronor to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert SEK to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
756.64 hkd

kr1.000 SEK = $0.7566 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:47
SEK to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

HKD
1 SEK to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.76830.7683
Low0.73680.7206
Average0.75220.7429
Change2.69%0.67%
1 SEK to HKD stats

The performance of SEK to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7683 and a 30 day low of 0.7368. This means the 30 day average was 0.7522. The change for SEK to HKD was 2.69.

The performance of SEK to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7683 and a 90 day low of 0.7206. This means the 90 day average was 0.7429. The change for SEK to HKD was 0.67.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.9491.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80792.7341.4964.281
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.015110.0741.7765.082
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4310.2010.574

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Hong Kong Dollar
1 SEK0.75664 HKD
5 SEK3.78321 HKD
10 SEK7.56641 HKD
20 SEK15.13282 HKD
50 SEK37.83205 HKD
100 SEK75.66410 HKD
250 SEK189.16025 HKD
500 SEK378.32050 HKD
1000 SEK756.64100 HKD
2000 SEK1,513.28200 HKD
5000 SEK3,783.20500 HKD
10000 SEK7,566.41000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Swedish Krona
100 HKD132.16300 SEK
200 HKD264.32600 SEK
300 HKD396.48900 SEK
500 HKD660.81500 SEK
1000 HKD1,321.63000 SEK
2000 HKD2,643.26000 SEK
2500 HKD3,304.07500 SEK
3000 HKD3,964.89000 SEK
4000 HKD5,286.52000 SEK
5000 HKD6,608.15000 SEK
10000 HKD13,216.30000 SEK
20000 HKD26,432.60000 SEK