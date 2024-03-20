British pounds sterling to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert GBP to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
9,949.87 hkd

1.000 GBP = 9.950 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:19
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2211.4751.6650.96618.257
1 GBP1.17111.272105.6031.7271.9481.13121.37
1 USD0.920.786183.0311.3581.5320.88916.802
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Hong Kong Dollar
1 GBP9.94987 HKD
5 GBP49.74935 HKD
10 GBP99.49870 HKD
20 GBP198.99740 HKD
50 GBP497.49350 HKD
100 GBP994.98700 HKD
250 GBP2,487.46750 HKD
500 GBP4,974.93500 HKD
1000 GBP9,949.87000 HKD
2000 GBP19,899.74000 HKD
5000 GBP49,749.35000 HKD
10000 GBP99,498.70000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / British Pound Sterling
100 HKD10.05040 GBP
200 HKD20.10080 GBP
300 HKD30.15120 GBP
500 HKD50.25200 GBP
1000 HKD100.50400 GBP
2000 HKD201.00800 GBP
2500 HKD251.26000 GBP
3000 HKD301.51200 GBP
4000 HKD402.01600 GBP
5000 HKD502.52000 GBP
10000 HKD1,005.04000 GBP
20000 HKD2,010.08000 GBP