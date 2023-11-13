British pounds sterling to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert GBP to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
9,708.37 hkd

1.00000 GBP = 9.70837 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:01
Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.9193583.22921.54238150.3851.37420.887351.66792
1 EUR1.0877190.52841.67764163.5751.494720.96511.81419
1 INR0.0120150.011046310.01853171.806880.0165110.01066150.0200401
1 AUD0.648350.59607453.9617197.50210.8909630.5753131.08139

How to convert British pounds sterling to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Hong Kong Dollar
1 GBP9.70837 HKD
5 GBP48.54185 HKD
10 GBP97.08370 HKD
20 GBP194.16740 HKD
50 GBP485.41850 HKD
100 GBP970.83700 HKD
250 GBP2427.09250 HKD
500 GBP4854.18500 HKD
1000 GBP9708.37000 HKD
2000 GBP19416.74000 HKD
5000 GBP48541.85000 HKD
10000 GBP97083.70000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / British Pound Sterling
100 HKD10.30040 GBP
200 HKD20.60080 GBP
300 HKD30.90120 GBP
500 HKD51.50200 GBP
1000 HKD103.00400 GBP
2000 HKD206.00800 GBP
2500 HKD257.51000 GBP
3000 HKD309.01200 GBP
4000 HKD412.01600 GBP
5000 HKD515.02000 GBP
10000 HKD1030.04000 GBP
20000 HKD2060.08000 GBP