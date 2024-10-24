Polish zloty to Hong Kong dollars today
Convert PLN to HKD at the real exchange rate
PLN to HKD conversion chart
1 PLN = 1.93218 HKD
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 PLN to HKD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|2.0471
|2.0471
|Low
|1.9322
|1.9322
|Average
|1.9848
|1.9999
|Change
|-5.62%
|-2.55%
|View full history
1 PLN to HKD stats
The performance of PLN to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0471 and a 30 day low of 1.9322. This means the 30 day average was 1.9848. The change for PLN to HKD was -5.62.
The performance of PLN to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0471 and a 90 day low of 1.9322. This means the 90 day average was 1.9999. The change for PLN to HKD was -2.55.
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Polish zloty to Hong Kong dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Polish zloty
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Polish Zloty
|100 HKD
|51.75510 PLN
|200 HKD
|103.51020 PLN
|300 HKD
|155.26530 PLN
|500 HKD
|258.77550 PLN
|1000 HKD
|517.55100 PLN
|2000 HKD
|1,035.10200 PLN
|2500 HKD
|1,293.87750 PLN
|3000 HKD
|1,552.65300 PLN
|4000 HKD
|2,070.20400 PLN
|5000 HKD
|2,587.75500 PLN
|10000 HKD
|5,175.51000 PLN
|20000 HKD
|10,351.02000 PLN