Australian dollars to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert AUD to HKD at the real exchange rate

1000 aud
5067.37 hkd

1.00000 AUD = 5.06737 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:08
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.80580283.22920.921551.66778151.1751.371.3483
1 GBP1.2411103.2871.143772.06971187.6081.700171.67324
1 INR0.0120150.0096817210.01107270.02003841.816370.01646060.0161998
1 EUR1.08510.874390.31211.80971164.041.486591.46304

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollar

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 AUD5.06737 HKD
5 AUD25.33685 HKD
10 AUD50.67370 HKD
20 AUD101.34740 HKD
50 AUD253.36850 HKD
100 AUD506.73700 HKD
250 AUD1266.84250 HKD
500 AUD2533.68500 HKD
1000 AUD5067.37000 HKD
2000 AUD10134.74000 HKD
5000 AUD25336.85000 HKD
10000 AUD50673.70000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Australian Dollar
100 HKD19.73410 AUD
200 HKD39.46820 AUD
300 HKD59.20230 AUD
500 HKD98.67050 AUD
1000 HKD197.34100 AUD
2000 HKD394.68200 AUD
2500 HKD493.35250 AUD
3000 HKD592.02300 AUD
4000 HKD789.36400 AUD
5000 HKD986.70500 AUD
10000 HKD1973.41000 AUD
20000 HKD3946.82000 AUD