1,000 ron
1,678.18 hkd

L1.000 RON = $1.678 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:04
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Hong Kong Dollar
1 RON1.67818 HKD
5 RON8.39090 HKD
10 RON16.78180 HKD
20 RON33.56360 HKD
50 RON83.90900 HKD
100 RON167.81800 HKD
250 RON419.54500 HKD
500 RON839.09000 HKD
1000 RON1,678.18000 HKD
2000 RON3,356.36000 HKD
5000 RON8,390.90000 HKD
10000 RON16,781.80000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Romanian Leu
100 HKD59.58820 RON
200 HKD119.17640 RON
300 HKD178.76460 RON
500 HKD297.94100 RON
1000 HKD595.88200 RON
2000 HKD1,191.76400 RON
2500 HKD1,489.70500 RON
3000 HKD1,787.64600 RON
4000 HKD2,383.52800 RON
5000 HKD2,979.41000 RON
10000 HKD5,958.82000 RON
20000 HKD11,917.64000 RON