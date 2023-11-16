Bulgarian levs to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert BGN to HKD at the real exchange rate

1000 bgn
4327.07 hkd

1.00000 BGN = 4.32707 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:47
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.92191.672521.37241.543211.34960.80700518.299
1 EUR1.084711.814181.488641.673921.463910.8753519.8489
1 NZD0.59790.55121210.8205580.9226850.8069260.48250810.941
1 CAD0.7286510.6717531.2186811.124460.9833870.58802413.3336

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BGN4.32707 HKD
5 BGN21.63535 HKD
10 BGN43.27070 HKD
20 BGN86.54140 HKD
50 BGN216.35350 HKD
100 BGN432.70700 HKD
250 BGN1081.76750 HKD
500 BGN2163.53500 HKD
1000 BGN4327.07000 HKD
2000 BGN8654.14000 HKD
5000 BGN21635.35000 HKD
10000 BGN43270.70000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
100 HKD23.11030 BGN
200 HKD46.22060 BGN
300 HKD69.33090 BGN
500 HKD115.55150 BGN
1000 HKD231.10300 BGN
2000 HKD462.20600 BGN
2500 HKD577.75750 BGN
3000 HKD693.30900 BGN
4000 HKD924.41200 BGN
5000 HKD1155.51500 BGN
10000 HKD2311.03000 BGN
20000 HKD4622.06000 BGN