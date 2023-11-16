Bulgarian levs to Canadian dollars today

Convert BGN to CAD at the real exchange rate

1000 bgn
761.13 cad

1.00000 BGN = 0.76113 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:44
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87531.084590.28841.488641.674390.9648518.7436
1 GBP1.1424711.23905103.1551.700781.9131.1023121.4147
1 USD0.92210.80707183.25351.372651.543920.8896517.2832
1 INR0.01107560.009694130.012011510.01648760.01854490.0106860.207597

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Canadian Dollar
1 BGN0.76113 CAD
5 BGN3.80563 CAD
10 BGN7.61125 CAD
20 BGN15.22250 CAD
50 BGN38.05625 CAD
100 BGN76.11250 CAD
250 BGN190.28125 CAD
500 BGN380.56250 CAD
1000 BGN761.12500 CAD
2000 BGN1522.25000 CAD
5000 BGN3805.62500 CAD
10000 BGN7611.25000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 CAD1.31385 BGN
5 CAD6.56925 BGN
10 CAD13.13850 BGN
20 CAD26.27700 BGN
50 CAD65.69250 BGN
100 CAD131.38500 BGN
250 CAD328.46250 BGN
500 CAD656.92500 BGN
1000 CAD1313.85000 BGN
2000 CAD2627.70000 BGN
5000 CAD6569.25000 BGN
10000 CAD13138.50000 BGN