1.00000 BGN = 0.76267 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Canadian Dollar
1 BGN0.76267 CAD
5 BGN3.81336 CAD
10 BGN7.62671 CAD
20 BGN15.25342 CAD
50 BGN38.13355 CAD
100 BGN76.26710 CAD
250 BGN190.66775 CAD
500 BGN381.33550 CAD
1000 BGN762.67100 CAD
2000 BGN1525.34200 CAD
5000 BGN3813.35500 CAD
10000 BGN7626.71000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 CAD1.31118 BGN
5 CAD6.55590 BGN
10 CAD13.11180 BGN
20 CAD26.22360 BGN
50 CAD65.55900 BGN
100 CAD131.11800 BGN
250 CAD327.79500 BGN
500 CAD655.59000 BGN
1000 CAD1311.18000 BGN
2000 CAD2622.36000 BGN
5000 CAD6555.90000 BGN
10000 CAD13111.80000 BGN