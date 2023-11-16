US dollars to Australian dollars today

Convert USD to AUD at the real exchange rate

1000 usd
1546.79 aud

1.00000 USD = 1.54679 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:48
How to convert US dollars to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 USD1.54679 AUD
5 USD7.73395 AUD
10 USD15.46790 AUD
20 USD30.93580 AUD
50 USD77.33950 AUD
100 USD154.67900 AUD
250 USD386.69750 AUD
500 USD773.39500 AUD
1000 USD1546.79000 AUD
2000 USD3093.58000 AUD
5000 USD7733.95000 AUD
10000 USD15467.90000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / US Dollar
1 AUD0.64650 USD
5 AUD3.23250 USD
10 AUD6.46500 USD
20 AUD12.93000 USD
50 AUD32.32500 USD
100 AUD64.65000 USD
250 AUD161.62500 USD
500 AUD323.25000 USD
1000 AUD646.50000 USD
2000 AUD1293.00000 USD
5000 AUD3232.50000 USD
10000 AUD6465.00000 USD