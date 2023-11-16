US dollars to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert USD to CNY at the real exchange rate

1000 usd
7242.40 cny

1.00000 USD = 7.24240 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:58
Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.06439580.1165090.001064850.0007129620.0006229520.005603490.0133959
1 INR15.52911.809260.0165360.01107160.00967380.08701640.208024
1 JPY8.583060.55271310.009139690.006119390.005346830.04809510.114978
1 CAD939.09860.474109.41310.6695410.5850135.2622212.58

Conversion rates US Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 USD7.24240 CNY
5 USD36.21200 CNY
10 USD72.42400 CNY
20 USD144.84800 CNY
50 USD362.12000 CNY
100 USD724.24000 CNY
250 USD1810.60000 CNY
500 USD3621.20000 CNY
1000 USD7242.40000 CNY
2000 USD14484.80000 CNY
5000 USD36212.00000 CNY
10000 USD72424.00000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / US Dollar
1 CNY0.13808 USD
5 CNY0.69038 USD
10 CNY1.38076 USD
20 CNY2.76152 USD
50 CNY6.90380 USD
100 CNY13.80760 USD
250 CNY34.51900 USD
500 CNY69.03800 USD
1000 CNY138.07600 USD
2000 CNY276.15200 USD
5000 CNY690.38000 USD
10000 CNY1380.76000 USD