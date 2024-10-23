Danish kroner to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert DKK to CNY at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = ¥1.032 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:08
DKK to CNY conversion chart

CNY
1 DKK to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.05521.0683
Low1.03241.0324
Average1.03981.0499
Change-1.73%-2.02%
1 DKK to CNY stats

The performance of DKK to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0552 and a 30 day low of 1.0324. This means the 30 day average was 1.0398. The change for DKK to CNY was -1.73.

The performance of DKK to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0683 and a 90 day low of 1.0324. This means the 90 day average was 1.0499. The change for DKK to CNY was -2.02.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 DKK1.03245 CNY
5 DKK5.16225 CNY
10 DKK10.32450 CNY
20 DKK20.64900 CNY
50 DKK51.62250 CNY
100 DKK103.24500 CNY
250 DKK258.11250 CNY
500 DKK516.22500 CNY
1000 DKK1,032.45000 CNY
2000 DKK2,064.90000 CNY
5000 DKK5,162.25000 CNY
10000 DKK10,324.50000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Danish Krone
1 CNY0.96857 DKK
5 CNY4.84284 DKK
10 CNY9.68567 DKK
20 CNY19.37134 DKK
50 CNY48.42835 DKK
100 CNY96.85670 DKK
250 CNY242.14175 DKK
500 CNY484.28350 DKK
1000 CNY968.56700 DKK
2000 CNY1,937.13400 DKK
5000 CNY4,842.83500 DKK
10000 CNY9,685.67000 DKK