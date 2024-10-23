5 Danish kroner to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert DKK to CNY at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = ¥1.032 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:10
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

DKK to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CNY
1 DKK to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.05521.0683
Low1.03231.0323
Average1.03981.0499
Change-1.74%-2.03%
View full history

1 DKK to CNY stats

The performance of DKK to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0552 and a 30 day low of 1.0323. This means the 30 day average was 1.0398. The change for DKK to CNY was -1.74.

The performance of DKK to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0683 and a 90 day low of 1.0323. This means the 90 day average was 1.0499. The change for DKK to CNY was -2.03.

Track market ratesView DKK to CNY chart

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3890.832300.0751.61611.79590.788
1 USD0.926110.5490.77277.951.49710.92684.094
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3480.1421.0367.972
1 GBP1.2021.29813.6931360.7931.94314.182109.158

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 DKK1.03232 CNY
5 DKK5.16160 CNY
10 DKK10.32320 CNY
20 DKK20.64640 CNY
50 DKK51.61600 CNY
100 DKK103.23200 CNY
250 DKK258.08000 CNY
500 DKK516.16000 CNY
1000 DKK1,032.32000 CNY
2000 DKK2,064.64000 CNY
5000 DKK5,161.60000 CNY
10000 DKK10,323.20000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Danish Krone
1 CNY0.96869 DKK
5 CNY4.84345 DKK
10 CNY9.68689 DKK
20 CNY19.37378 DKK
50 CNY48.43445 DKK
100 CNY96.86890 DKK
250 CNY242.17225 DKK
500 CNY484.34450 DKK
1000 CNY968.68900 DKK
2000 CNY1,937.37800 DKK
5000 CNY4,843.44500 DKK
10000 CNY9,686.89000 DKK