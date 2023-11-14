US dollars to Pakistani rupees today

Convert USD to PKR at the real exchange rate

1000 usd
287250 pkr

1.00000 USD = 287.25000 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:54
How to convert US dollars to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Conversion rates US Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 USD287.25000 PKR
5 USD1436.25000 PKR
10 USD2872.50000 PKR
20 USD5745.00000 PKR
50 USD14362.50000 PKR
100 USD28725.00000 PKR
250 USD71812.50000 PKR
500 USD143625.00000 PKR
1000 USD287250.00000 PKR
2000 USD574500.00000 PKR
5000 USD1436250.00000 PKR
10000 USD2872500.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / US Dollar
1 PKR0.00348 USD
5 PKR0.01741 USD
10 PKR0.03481 USD
20 PKR0.06963 USD
50 PKR0.17406 USD
100 PKR0.34813 USD
250 PKR0.87032 USD
500 PKR1.74064 USD
1000 PKR3.48129 USD
2000 PKR6.96258 USD
5000 PKR17.40645 USD
10000 PKR34.81290 USD