Indian rupees to Pakistani rupees today

Convert INR to PKR at the real exchange rate

10000 inr
34503.10 pkr

1.00000 INR = 3.45031 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.37560.92083.67290.8050231.54631287.251.34775
1 CAD0.72695610.6693882.670030.5852161.1241208.8180.979754
1 EUR1.0861.493913.988770.87431.67929311.9541.46366
1 AED0.2722640.3745270.25070410.2191790.42100678.2080.366944

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Pakistani Rupee
1 INR3.45031 PKR
5 INR17.25155 PKR
10 INR34.50310 PKR
20 INR69.00620 PKR
50 INR172.51550 PKR
100 INR345.03100 PKR
250 INR862.57750 PKR
500 INR1725.15500 PKR
1000 INR3450.31000 PKR
2000 INR6900.62000 PKR
5000 INR17251.55000 PKR
10000 INR34503.10000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Indian Rupee
1 PKR0.28983 INR
5 PKR1.44915 INR
10 PKR2.89829 INR
20 PKR5.79658 INR
50 PKR14.49145 INR
100 PKR28.98290 INR
250 PKR72.45725 INR
500 PKR144.91450 INR
1000 PKR289.82900 INR
2000 PKR579.65800 INR
5000 PKR1449.14500 INR
10000 PKR2898.29000 INR