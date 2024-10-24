Polish zloty to Pakistani rupees today

Convert PLN to PKR at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = ₨69.13 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:27
PLN to PKR conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

1 PLN to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High73.121373.2901
Low69.127269.1272
Average70.999271.5181
Change-5.46%-2.28%
1 PLN to PKR stats

The performance of PLN to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 73.1213 and a 30 day low of 69.1272. This means the 30 day average was 70.9992. The change for PLN to PKR was -5.46.

The performance of PLN to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 73.2901 and a 90 day low of 69.1272. This means the 90 day average was 71.5181. The change for PLN to PKR was -2.28.

How to convert Polish zloty to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Pakistani Rupee
1 PLN69.12890 PKR
5 PLN345.64450 PKR
10 PLN691.28900 PKR
20 PLN1,382.57800 PKR
50 PLN3,456.44500 PKR
100 PLN6,912.89000 PKR
250 PLN17,282.22500 PKR
500 PLN34,564.45000 PKR
1000 PLN69,128.90000 PKR
2000 PLN138,257.80000 PKR
5000 PLN345,644.50000 PKR
10000 PLN691,289.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Polish Zloty
1 PKR0.01447 PLN
5 PKR0.07233 PLN
10 PKR0.14466 PLN
20 PKR0.28931 PLN
50 PKR0.72329 PLN
100 PKR1.44657 PLN
250 PKR3.61643 PLN
500 PKR7.23285 PLN
1000 PKR14.46570 PLN
2000 PKR28.93140 PLN
5000 PKR72.32850 PLN
10000 PKR144.65700 PLN