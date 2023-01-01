Norwegian Krone (NOK)
The Norwegian krone is the exclusive currency of Norway and its independent territories. The Norwegian krone is among the 20 most-traded currencies in the world. It is most commonly traded for euros. The krone is considered a fiat currency.
Currency name
Norwegian Krone
Currency symbol
kr
NOK exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|INR
|GBP
|SEK
|KRW
|PLN
|DKK
|From NOK
|0.09223
|0.08468
|7.67427
|0.07407
|0.97133
|118.79300
|0.36972
|0.63159
|To NOK
|10.84260
|11.80850
|0.13031
|13.50010
|1.02951
|0.00842
|2.70477
|1.58330
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.