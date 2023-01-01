Danish Krone (DKK)

The Danish krone is the official currency of Denmark, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands. The code for the Danish krone is DKK. The sign for the currency is the abbreviation ‘kr’, which comes after the numerical value (e.g. 5 kr). Krone is the Danish word for crown, so the currency is sometimes referred to as the Danish crown. The plural of krone is kroner.