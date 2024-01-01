Danish kroner to Lesotho lotis today

Convert DKK to LSL at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = L2.541 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:14
DKK to LSL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LSL
1 DKK to LSLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.59052.7115
Low2.54052.5405
Average2.56982.6253
Change-1.74%-4.80%
1 DKK to LSL stats

The performance of DKK to LSL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5905 and a 30 day low of 2.5405. This means the 30 day average was 2.5698. The change for DKK to LSL was -1.74.

The performance of DKK to LSL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.7115 and a 90 day low of 2.5405. This means the 90 day average was 2.6253. The change for DKK to LSL was -4.80.

1 EUR11.0811.3880.832300.2831.61511.79790.842
1 USD0.926110.5410.77277.951.49510.91984.086
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3690.1421.0367.977
1 GBP1.2021.29913.6941361.0851.94214.185109.236

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Lesotho Loti
1 DKK2.54064 LSL
5 DKK12.70320 LSL
10 DKK25.40640 LSL
20 DKK50.81280 LSL
50 DKK127.03200 LSL
100 DKK254.06400 LSL
250 DKK635.16000 LSL
500 DKK1,270.32000 LSL
1000 DKK2,540.64000 LSL
2000 DKK5,081.28000 LSL
5000 DKK12,703.20000 LSL
10000 DKK25,406.40000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Danish Krone
1 LSL0.39360 DKK
5 LSL1.96800 DKK
10 LSL3.93601 DKK
20 LSL7.87202 DKK
50 LSL19.68005 DKK
100 LSL39.36010 DKK
250 LSL98.40025 DKK
500 LSL196.80050 DKK
1000 LSL393.60100 DKK
2000 LSL787.20200 DKK
5000 LSL1,968.00500 DKK
10000 LSL3,936.01000 DKK