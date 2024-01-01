Polish zloty to Lesotho lotis today

Convert PLN to LSL at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = L4.396 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:22
PLN to LSL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LSL
1 PLN to LSLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.54044.7045
Low4.37894.3789
Average4.45764.5644
Change-3.17%-5.34%
1 PLN to LSL stats

The performance of PLN to LSL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.5404 and a 30 day low of 4.3789. This means the 30 day average was 4.4576. The change for PLN to LSL was -3.17.

The performance of PLN to LSL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.7045 and a 90 day low of 4.3789. This means the 90 day average was 4.5644. The change for PLN to LSL was -5.34.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.7784.0750.8651,379.4710.93523.338
1 EUR1.0810.83290.8260.9351,490.2411.81425.213
1 GBP1.2981.2021109.151.1241,790.914.19630.298
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0116.4080.130.278

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Lesotho Loti
1 PLN4.39649 LSL
5 PLN21.98245 LSL
10 PLN43.96490 LSL
20 PLN87.92980 LSL
50 PLN219.82450 LSL
100 PLN439.64900 LSL
250 PLN1,099.12250 LSL
500 PLN2,198.24500 LSL
1000 PLN4,396.49000 LSL
2000 PLN8,792.98000 LSL
5000 PLN21,982.45000 LSL
10000 PLN43,964.90000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Polish Zloty
1 LSL0.22745 PLN
5 LSL1.13727 PLN
10 LSL2.27454 PLN
20 LSL4.54908 PLN
50 LSL11.37270 PLN
100 LSL22.74540 PLN
250 LSL56.86350 PLN
500 LSL113.72700 PLN
1000 LSL227.45400 PLN
2000 LSL454.90800 PLN
5000 LSL1,137.27000 PLN
10000 LSL2,274.54000 PLN