Indian rupees to Lesotho lotis today

Convert INR to LSL at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
2,207.29 lsl

1.00000 INR = 0.22073 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:22
1 EUR10.87431.086590.44751.493991.678380.964218.7946
1 GBP1.1437711.24275103.4551.708841.919751.1028321.4975
1 USD0.92040.804667183.24671.375051.544760.887417.2983
1 INR0.01105610.009666050.012012510.01651780.01855640.01065990.207796

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Lesotho Loti
1 INR0.22073 LSL
5 INR1.10364 LSL
10 INR2.20729 LSL
20 INR4.41458 LSL
50 INR11.03645 LSL
100 INR22.07290 LSL
250 INR55.18225 LSL
500 INR110.36450 LSL
1000 INR220.72900 LSL
2000 INR441.45800 LSL
5000 INR1103.64500 LSL
10000 INR2207.29000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Indian Rupee
1 LSL4.53043 INR
5 LSL22.65215 INR
10 LSL45.30430 INR
20 LSL90.60860 INR
50 LSL226.52150 INR
100 LSL453.04300 INR
250 LSL1132.60750 INR
500 LSL2265.21500 INR
1000 LSL4530.43000 INR
2000 LSL9060.86000 INR
5000 LSL22652.15000 INR
10000 LSL45304.30000 INR